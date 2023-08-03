'I find him frightening!' CNBC's Jim Cramer flips out over auto worker's union boss' 'class warfare'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday flipped out over the purported "class warfare" being waged by United Auto Workers' President Shawn Fain.

While talking about a potential auto workers' strike, Cramer said of Fain, "I find him frightening!" and then predicted a strike would come.

He then elaborated on why he found Fain so disturbing.

"This man, Shawn, who is just talking about capitalism and the nature of capitalism and how it's really hurt workers," he said. "It's the kind of language where you say, 'You know what, we should have built all our [electric vehicles] in Mexico. It's that bad!"

FROM EARLIER: GOP's 'spiral of criminal authoritarianism' gives America no choice but to prosecute Trump: analysis

Cramer went on to decry Fain for going after auto stock shareholders as "fat cats" who have been "overly rewarded," which he found highly offensive.

"That's class warfare!" Cramer complained. "And it's very shocking to hear class warfare!"

Cramer clarified that, while he was traditionally in favor of unions, he doesn't think they should be trying to "destroy" the companies that employ their workers.



Cramer also angrily complained when organizers won a historic drive to unionize an Amazon warehouse.

Watch the video below or at this link.





