'Jim Jordan is a traitor': Democrat blasts Trump ally for text message urging Pence to reject Biden votes

A Democratic lawmaker ripped into Trump ally Jim Jordan on Wednesday night, after it was revealed that the Ohio Republican forwarded a text message to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging Vice President Mike Pence to reject some electoral college votes on Jan. 6.

"I feel like Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca right now — absolutely not surprised," Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

"Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor," Gallego added. "He's a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United States for quite a while, and now we actually have it in text."

Gallego added that no one should be surprised given that Jordan was among those who "made up lies on the House floor" on Jan. 6 about fraudulent votes in states including Arizona.

"How is anybody surprised by any of this?" he said. "My biggest issue isn't Jim Jordan. My issue is the fact that there are a lot of people who are not taking this seriously — the fact that there is a slow-moving coup that is happening right now all over this country led by the Jim Jordans and other people."

Gallego said that instead of storming the Capitol, Trump supporters are now focused on capturing seats that could allow them to overturn a future election.

"The coup is ongoing," he said. "The traitors are still there, and they're going to continue to destroy our Constitution every opportunity they have."



