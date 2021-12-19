GOP lawmakers warned what to expect if Jim Jordan becomes House judiciary chair
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) rolled his eyes at the prospect that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) could ascend to the chairmanship of the House Judiciary Committee if the Republican Party takes control of the House -- then issued a dire warning about what to expect.

"Republican Congressman Jim Jordan acknowledged sending a text, forwarded it on from an official, saying how Mike Pence could allegedly reject electoral votes," host Tapper began. "Jordan is set to become the chairman of the committee next year if the Republicans take back the House in the next year. Can Jordan credibly chair that committee?"

"Can he credibly chair it? No. Could he chair it? Yeah, and I think he likely will," the GOP lawmaker shot back. "Two years ago or three years ago, the Republican Party saw these non-serious legislators, these bomb-throwers, these let's-just-get-attention as not real contenders. Now they basically run the Republican party."

'What's [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy been doing the last year?" he asked rhetorically. "Basically whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene tells him to do. I look at him [Jordan] and say, 'yeah, he could not credibly head the committee but he certainly could head the committee.'"

"Look, as a party, and I say this to fellow Republicans, 'do you really think this is a winning solution for the future?'" he added. "Yeah, it may make you feel good because you're owning people and getting angry and that stuff, do you think it's a winning thing for the future? I don't, but we'll see."

