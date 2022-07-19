Jim Jordan goes off on Dems' marriage equality bill — and calls it an attempt to 'intimidate' Supreme Court
House Democrats are trying to pass a bill that would codify marriage equality for LGBTQ Americans, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is not happy about it.

Speaking on the House floor Tuesday, Jordan lambasted Democrats for trying to pass marriage equality via the legislative process, which he suggested was an attempt to somehow "intimidate" the United States Supreme Court from overturning its own past ruling that established marriage equality as the law of the land.

"This bill is simply the latest installment of the Democrats' campaign to delegitimize and attempt to intimidate the United States Supreme Court!" Jordan thundered.

In fact, Democrats are taking up the bill not to intimidate the Supreme Court, but to preempt it from overturning rights for LGBTQ Americans, as Justice Clarence Thomas suggested they should when he wrote that the court ought to overturn the landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling.

Jordan, however, accused Democrats of trying to create "fear" about the Supreme Court overturning yet another set precedent.

"We are here for political messaging!" he charged. "Democrats can't run on their record or any accomplishments less than four months before an election, and stoke unfounded fears! I hope we can defeat it and I hope it doesn't pass!"

