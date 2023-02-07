Logic behind Jim Jordan's 'hallucinatory' probes exposed
Jim Jordan speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference. (Shutterstock.com)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is leading a probe into the purported weaponization of law enforcement against American conservatives, even though this appears to be out of sync with Americans who tell pollsters their most pressing issues are crime and inflation.

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent highlights some new polling that shows there's a certain kind of logic behind Jordan's strategy: While voters as a whole do not think that the FBI and other federal agencies are biased against conservatives, the Republican base absolutely believes it with a passion.

As Sargent writes, "If a large majority of conservatives believe the feds are persecuting them, as The Post poll suggests, that could incentivize Republicans to use hearings to activate those grievances with ever-more-hallucinatory inventions."

However, Sargent believes that this strategy could also blow up in Jordan's face given that it could "further alienate the large percentage of moderates disinclined to believe" his claims.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Lot of warning signs' for Trump's 2024 campaign: Morning Joe

In fact, according to the most recent Washington Post poll cited by Sargent, just 28 percent of all voters think that the "deep state" is out to get conservatives, which means that Jordan could be appealing to a very small slice of the electorate with his hearings.

SmartNews