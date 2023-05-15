Congresswoman tears into Jim Jordan for abusing his office for 'performance'

Among the allies trumpeting the release of special counsel John Durham's report criticizing the FBI investigation of the 2016 Donald Trump campaign is Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), claiming it is proof of his claims that federal law enforcement was "weaponized" against the former president, and inviting Durham to testify about his report to the House.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), speaking to CNN on Monday, isn't impressed with his behavior.

"I want to get your thoughts, Congresswoman, on the special counsel John Durham's report that was released earlier today," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Do you support the Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan's call to have Durham testify before Congress? I know you're a member of the Judiciary Committee. What do you think?"

"I am a member of the House Judiciary Committee," confirmed Escobar. "And Chairman Jordan, unfortunately, instead of using the committee as a vehicle for getting real work done for the American people, solving the many challenges that we face in our country, he has used it as an opportunity for performance."

"I have not yet read the Durham report," added Escobar. "But I have definitely had an opportunity to look through some of it. I've heard reports about it. We've spent an awful lot of money as an American government on a report that essentially proves no wrongdoing. But the fact that Chairman Jordan wants to just continue this shows their disinterest in, really, the work of governing."

This comes as the Durham report itself has been broadly panned by legal experts as the culmination of a probe that yielded very little in the way of actual criminal wrongdoing.

Watch video below or at this link.