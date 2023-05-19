Jim Jordan did not 'follow fundamental rules of fairness' at his hearing: former prosecutor

Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) decision to refuse to turn over witness testimony in the "weaponization" of government hearing represented a violation of fair practices and may have consequences, a former prosecutor said.

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance made an appearance on The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, and argued that one reason someone might withhold testimony is that they are simply "afraid of it."

"Something in the transcript that doesn't serve Jim Jordan's interests, and Dan Goldman, our former colleague, also a former federal prosecutor, someone who knows how to read the law, reads into committee hearing, the rule, the rule 11, which says you've got to make a record, and you've got to make it available to every sitting member of Congress," Vance said.

The host asked Vance what consequences Jordan might face.

"It's the existential question of these times, right? What happens to people who won't follow the rule of law? are we still a rule of law country, or aren't we? Does Jim Jordan get away with these kinds of shenanigans?" she replied. "If you're sitting in Congress, it looks like this, you are thinking about not pushing the rules too far so that, when you are no longer the party in power, you don't want the other side treating you that way. The question is much larger than this back and forth in Congress. It's a question of whether we still follow fundamental rules of fairness in this country or not. Today, Jim Jordan did not."

Watch the video below or at the following link: