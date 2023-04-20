'Sideshow to a sideshow': George Conway torches Jim Jordan's latest stunt
Congressman Jim Jordan speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Attorney George Conway does not think much of Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) efforts to force former Manhattan District Attorney's Office prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to testify.

Writing on Twitter, Conway argued that having Pomerantz testify about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's recent indictment of former President Donald Trump would be self-defeating for Jordan given that Pomerantz literally wrote an entire book arguing why Trump should have been criminally charged in other matters.

"They could ask Pomerantz other questions about the investigation in order to attack Bragg as politically motivated," writes Conway. "But that doesn’t help Trump because, apart from also being inadmissible, Pomerantz’s view is that Bragg acted politically by *not* charging Trump [for other business-related crimes]."

And that's not all.

Conway argues that Jordan could be making a massive political mistake by focusing so much on Bragg's indictment related to Trump's hush-money payments to an adult film star, when the reality is that far more damaging Trump indictments could be coming down the pike in the near future.

"No matter what happens, the Pomerantz dispute is just a legally pointless sideshow," he writes. "In fact, given the seriousness of the charges likely to be filed against Trump in Georgia and by the DOJ, it’s really just a sideshow to a sideshow."

