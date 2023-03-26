Jim Jordan's dream of running interference for Donald Trump crushed by Jen Psaki

On Sunday morning, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki served notice to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) that he doesn't have a legal leg to stand on as he tries to keep Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from investigating Donald Trump.

On her MSNBC show, the newly minted host explained that Republicans in the House who are trying to drag Bragg before them so they can grill him and try to pry information will fail.

"I'm not freaking out about what [House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) or Jim Jordan are up to because I'm not sure they really thought all of this through," the smiling Psaki began. "For one, these Republicans have gone out on a limb -- way out, way out on a limb. To start with they are defending Trump before they even know what charges he might face."

"From a legal perspective, experts point out that Jim Jordan and his colleagues are overestimating their power including my guest [former AG Eric Holder] I just had on, the former attorney general of the United States. The former counsel to the House Judiciary Committee also pointed out this week that Congress cannot lawfully use its investigative power to engage in law enforcement. Even if they resorted to a subpoena, he also wrote, any such subpoenas should be unenforceable."

Psaki then took aim at Jordan's "weaponization" hearings that flopped, mocking him for making big promises about "whistleblowers" and then coming up empty-handed.

"It turned out they weren't really whistleblowers at all," she explained. "In fact, they weren't even credible witnesses. That was according to a Democratic report which revealed that none of those witnesses provided anything of substance. Instead, they endorsed conspiracy theories related to January 6th, the efficacy of Covid vaccines and the outcome of the 2020 election."

"If all that wasn't bad enough, the report also exposed how the witnesses were basically bought and paid for by former Trump officials -- you can't make it up sometimes," she wryly added. "Again, when it comes to these attacks on Alvin Bragg, House Republicans are not only on pretty shaky legal ground, they also haven't shown themselves to be the most competent of investigators. There is no Sherlock Holmes in the group here that we can see."

