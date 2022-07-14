Jim Jordan blames the media for his attack on 10-year-old rape survivor

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is among the many conservatives who denied the reports that a 10-year-old was raped and was forced to seek an abortion in another state.
Jordan tweeted about the story calling it: "Another lie. Anyone surprised?" It quoted a story about Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office, which also said that they found no evidence to support the rape charge.
Jim Jordan deleted tweet attacking 10-year-old rape survivorPhoto: Screen capture
But the alleged rapist was arrested on Tuesday. Jordan deleted the tweet on Wednesday, after the arrest was reported, quickly changing his story that the alleged rapist should be prosecuted and drawing swift backlash.
When asked about it on Thursday, however, Jordan blamed the media for his tweet.
"I was responding to a headline from your profession, the news profession," Jordan said. "I doubted Joe Biden, which is usually a smart thing to do."
See the video below or at this link.
\u201cJim Jordan blames the media for his false (deleted) tweet calling a 10 year old's abortion a lie -- "I was responding to a headline from your profession, the news profession ... I doubted Joe Biden, which is usually a smart thing to do."\u201d— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1657817816