Morning Joe bashes GOP 'crackpots' willing to 'harm our national security' to settle Trump 'grudge'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thumped Republican "crackpots" who are trying to meddle into Department of Justice investigations.
The newly seated GOP House majority has announced plans to investigate DOJ investigations of the Jan. 6 insurrection and other matters that may involve some of their own members and former president Donald Trump, and the "Morning Joe" host blasted the move as corrupt in the "extreme."
"Do they really have the power to go in and look at their own investigations, criminal probes against Republicans that are ongoing right now?" Scarborough said. "Do they really have the right? Some of the most extreme crackpots, do they really have a right to look at intel information, top-secret, classified intel information that for years only the top eight intel officials on Capitol Hill, members, have been able to look at?"
"I can't imagine that the White House, that the Senate, that others are going to sit back and let these people destroy American intelligence agencies, destroy the FBI [and] harm our national security because they've got a grudge in the name of Donald Trump?" Scarborough added.
