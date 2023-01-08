Jim Jordan on battle for Speaker: Physical confrontation is 'how the Founders intended it'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) downplayed a physical confrontation that occurred on the floor of the House and insisted that it happened "exactly how the Founders intended it."
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream noted that "things got really ugly" on the House floor because Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be stopped from physically confronting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during a Friday night vote for Speaker.
"Kevin McCarthy got the same number of votes that Pelosi got," Jordan scoffed. "She had the same majority number, 222, that we have this time. So sometimes democracy is messy. But I would argue that's exactly how the Founders intended it."
RELATED: 'F-bombs were flying': House Dem describes GOP meltdown after Matt Gaetz defied McCarthy
"They wanted real debate, real input from all people and then you get a decision," he insisted.
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.