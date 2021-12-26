Jim Jordan could end up as House Speaker and then 'All hell could break loose': MSNBC panel
U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Photo by Gage Skidmore.

During a panel discussion on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former GOP strategist Tara Setmayer predicted that current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would fail to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should the GOP retake the House and that could set the stage for controversial Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to assume the gavel

Her comments, in turn, set off the panel, with one member predicting legislative chaos if that happens.

"Speaker of the House McCarthy who I don't think that's ever going to happen," Sertmayer stated before mentioning "Speaker Jordan," and then changing gears and adding, "But don't think they will try to impeach Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or both of them at the same time. They have no interest in governing. The Republicans are a nongoverning party, they want to own the libs and put forth authoritarian means to win elections. That's not a joke. We see it happening."

"I'm glad you brought that up," host Jonathan Capehart prompted. "On the House side, if you do get a Speaker Jim Jordan, a Speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene; let's be fanciful here, a Speaker Madison Cawthorn -- it is not going to happen -- but if the House -- if Republicans take over the House, doesn't Tara have a point, that all hell's going to break loose and they could file articles of impeachment against the president and the vice president? "

"Okay, can I just say, first, Jonathan: Speaker Jim Jordan? Hush yourself. don't even put that out into the universe," the Boston Globe's Renee Graham interjected. "I mean, all hell will break loose, nothing will get done. This will be a vengeance fantasy that Quentin Tarantino could not have dreamt of. It is going to be payback time. McConnell has said it, Trump has certainly said it, and that's what this is about. It is always about amassing power for the sake of power."

"But we need to always be clear," she continued. "The malignancy that is now the Republican Party has been lying in wait for years and now it is really coming to the fore. Trump didn't create it, all he did was exploit it."

Watch below:

MSNBC 12 26 2021 10 27 30 youtu.be

