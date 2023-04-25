Jim Jordan is one of the least effective GOP members of Congress: report

One of the nation’s most powerful Republicans for a second straight year ranked near the bottom for legislative effectiveness among GOP House members, according to a new study.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, ranks 217th out of 220, Cleveland.com reports.
Jordan last year ranked 202 out of 2015 in the same study, which is conducted by the Center for Effective Lawmaking, through a collaboration between academics at the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University.
But Alan Wiseman, one of the study’s creators, acknowledged its limitations, noting that the survey measures how much legislation that lawmakers sponsor gets passed. Wiseman noted that the survey doesn’t measure oversight, which is Jordan’s main focus, the report said.
“I didn’t come to Congress to make more laws,” Jordan recently told reporters about the rankings.
“I actually came to Congress to reduce regulations and taxes on American families and the American people. My goal is not to pass a bunch of bills. I’ll support the legislation that I think makes sense. I don’t have to have my name on it to be supportive of that. And I’m certainly not going to do that in the committee.”
Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, was highest ranked Republican member for effectiveness.