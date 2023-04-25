Marjorie Taylor Greene opens public survey on her probe into 'Biden crime family'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants to know what the country thinks about her ongoing investigation into the potential illegal acts of the "Biden crime family," and whether it should come to an end.

Greene tweeted out an official House survey on her probe, and encouraged supporters to let her know that they support it. The form appears to be available to anyone who visits the site, regardless of whether or not the individuals lives in Greene's district.

"Hunter Biden's lawyers are attempting to shut down my clear legislative oversight of the executive branch," Greene wrote. "Do you support my work to investigate the full extent of corruption and potential crimes committed by the Biden Family?"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Nobody got my approval': Trump furious he wasn't consulted about GOP debates — he's out

Greene claimed last week that she had personally witnessed 2,000 pages of evidence on the "Biden Crime family," including outlining what she's called the family's extensive misdeeds, such as alleged human trafficking. Her ongoing investigation closely involves Biden's son, Hunter Biden, whom Greene has suggested is at the center of nefarious activity.

Greene's comments about Hunter are likely tied to the fact that his attorneys recently requested an ethics review of Greene's public attacks on him and his family. President Joe Biden (D) announced his bid for reelection in 2024 and took a swipe at Greene in the process, as well, referring to her as a "MAGA extremist."

SmartNews