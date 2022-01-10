Jan. 6 panel rips Jim Jordan: 'Trump team persuaded him to hide'

The House select committee responded to Rep. Jim Jordan's refusal to cooperate with investigators who are looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Ohio Republican refused the panel's request for an interview, calling it an “unprecedented and inappropriate demand," after publicly stating that he had spoken to Donald Trump on the day of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
"Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s investigation," the committee said in response, "but it now appears that the Trump team has persuaded him to try to hide the facts and circumstances of January 6th."
Jordan, who was among 147 Republicans who voted against certification of Joe Biden's election win, declined a Dec. 22 request to appear before the panel to discuss his communications with Trump on the day of the attack.
