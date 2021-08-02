John Oliver has the last word on 'squirming' Jim Jordan freaking out over questions about calls with Trump
John Oliver and Jim Jordan (Photo: Screen capture)

Two days in a row this week, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was asked the exact same question and he never could quite figure out how to answer it. It's a pretty simple question: Did you speak to President Donald Trump on Jan. 6?

It's very clear that Jordan did, in fact, speak to Trump that day, but for some reason, he couldn't figure out how to answer the question.

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver said that it appeared Jordan was "employing both the nervous energy and deeply suspicious denial normally reserved for Woody Allen. Why wouldn't I find that reassuring?"

Ironically, during the insurrection, Jordan tweeted out that people should be peaceful.

In the new book, I Alone Can Fix It, by Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker, the reporters cited the moment the attack began when Jordan was attempting to "save" all of the women.

"That f*cking guy Jim Jordan. That son of a b*tch," Cheney said, of Jordan according to the book. "While these maniacs are going through the place, I'm standing in the aisle and he said, 'We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.' I smacked his hand away and told him, 'Get away from me. You f*cking did this.'"

It's unclear what Jordan and Trump discussed on Jan. 6, but he might be called to testify about it before the House Select Committee. Here's hoping his staff can give him an answer that doesn't make him look like he was part of a conspiracy.

Ironically, Jordan went on Fox News Jan. 10 calling the attack, "as wrong as wrong can be."

Oliver went on to trash the U.S. government for slow-walking getting translators out of Afghanistan, leaving them to die at the hands of the Taliban.

See the Oliver clip below:


