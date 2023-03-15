'I know what you’re doing': Michael Cohen bashes Jim Jordan — 'I wrote that playbook'

Michael Cohn recalled testifying to the House Oversight Committee, where Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questioned him. Now, Jordan is running the subcommittee on the weaponization of government, not under Donald Trump but under President Joe Biden.

"I know what you are doing," Cohen said of Jordan. "I know the playbook. Because I helped to write it for Donald. It's not going to work for you. Truth is the truth. And as Buddha says, truth will always rise."

Jordan refused to respond to any accusations Cohen made at the time, when he spoke before the Oversight Committee. Instead, he simply used character assassination and conspiracy theories to distract from the issue at hand."

“Shame on you, Mr. Jordan,” Cohen said after Jordan accused him of “non-existent” remorse. “I am remorseful. I am going to prison. I will be away from my wife and children for years.”

Cohen has alleged that while Trump was in office, he weaponized the Justice Department against him specifically. At one point, Cohen was going to be released on house arrest while the pandemic ravaged over-crowded prisons around the country. As Cohen was about to be released, he was told that he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement that he wouldn't speak to the media about Trump or write a book about his experience working for Trump. Cohen refused, and he was returned to prison.

He sued and won, with the judge slamming the Bureau of Prisons under the DOJ, saying that it was attempting to quash his First Amendment Rights of Cohen. There has not been any investigation into that, either internally or externally and the DOJ has refused to turn over any documents about the issue.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) handed it to Jordan last week in the committee, saying that Jordan is alleging that the DOJ is being weaponized against the First Amendment rights of conservatives. Yet, Jordan refuses to look at well-documented incidents that unfolded in court for the restriction of Cohen's rights under Trump.

See Cohen's comments in the video below or at the link here.



