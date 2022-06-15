A Trump-loving 2020 denier has won Nevada GOP's nomination to run state elections
Jim Marchant (campaign website).

On Wednesday, The New York Times profiled Jim Marchant — the latest election-denying conspiracy theorist whom Republicans have nominated to run state elections, this time in Nevada.

"On Tuesday, Nevada Republicans chose as their nominee for secretary of state Jim Marchant, an organizer of a Trump-inspired coalition of far-right candidates united by their insistence that the 2020 election was rigged. Mr. Marchant, a former state legislator from Las Vegas, told voters during a February debate that 'your vote hasn’t counted for decades,'" reported Reid J. Epstein and Nick Corasaniti. "On the November ballot, Mr. Marchant joins Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, who won his primary last month after promoting efforts to decertify the 2020 results, and Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas, who in December 2020 sued to overturn Mr. Biden’s victory, as well as like-minded figures in other states including New Mexico."

The list of "Big Lie" supporters being nominated to public office is large and growing, the report warns.

"The number of election deniers who have won Republican nominations is quickly rising in congressional and state legislative races across the country. At least 72 members of Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 election have advanced to the general election, according to a New York Times analysis," said the report. "And in Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas — four competitive states that have already held primaries — 157 state legislators who took concrete steps to overturn or undermine the 2020 election will be on the ballot in November."

Marchant is one of multiple extremist Republicans who won nominations to row offices in Nevada on Tuesday. Also nominated was Sigal Chattah for the attorney general race, who has called for the hanging of the Black Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford, and Michele Fiore for treasurer, an infamous Vegas city councilmember who helped recruit members of the Proud Boys into the state GOP.

"For many election-denying candidates, victory is far from assured. Some of the most prominent ones, like Mr. Mastriano, face tough general-election campaigns, and their success may depend on factors like their personal fund-raising networks, the health of the economy and policy debates that have nothing to do with election administration," noted the report. "Still, in primary after primary, election deniers have ascended, signaling that Mr. Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election have become deeply embedded in the Republican base."

