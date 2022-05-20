Nevada GOP in danger of nominating three candidates who stand 'almost no chance of winning' a general election: reporter
On Friday, The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston flagged that Republicans are significantly at risk of nominating three people for important statewide row offices who have "almost no chance" of winning a general election.

The news comes from a poll conducted by The Nevada Independent and Phoenix-based market research firm OH Predictive Insights, which shows Sigal Chattah and Jim Marchant competitive in the Nevada Attorney General and Secretary of State primaries, respectively — and Michele Fiore leading the primary for Nevada Treasurer.

Chattah, who is running for attorney general, triggered outrage in February with a call to hang her Black Democratic opponent Aaron Ford from a "[expletive] crane" — a comment she later claimed was meant to be "tongue in cheek."

Marchant, meanwhile, was one of the participants in the GOP's "alternate elector" scheme where he signed a fake document claiming Trump won Nevada in 2020, and has made clear he will do so again if elected secretary of state.

Perhaps the most infamous of the candidates is Fiore, a member of the Las Vegas City Council who has backed armed militia standoffs with federal agents and whose campaign manager helped recruit members of the extremist Proud Boys into the state GOP. She has faced an unsuccessful recall over racist remarks, has been accused of assaulting a fellow lawmaker, and has faced an FBI investigation over her campaign finance practices.

All of this comes as Republicans are attempting to win a high-profile Senate and gubernatorial race in Nevada, a perennially-close swing state where Democrats currently have control of the state government.

