Morning Joe skewers conservatives for choosing 'pure propaganda' aimed at making Trump a 'dictator'
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough trashed his fellow conservatives for their willful ignorance about Donald Trump's dictatorial ambitions.

The twice-impeached former president has consistently attacked the media, which Republicans have done for decades, but the "Morning Joe" host said that has allowed Trump to gather authoritarian power as conservatives instead focus their outrage on trivial issues.

"Think about it, the Trumpists have done one of two things, one, they trashed the press, to attack the press, constantly write negative stories about me then they had alternate realities that they channel through other media outlets," Scarborough said. "I'm sorry, it's what strongmen do in third-world countries. It's what strong men do forever. It's pure propaganda. There are massive networks, corporations, feeding right into it and making money and feeding people lies."

"What they do is, what enemies of press freedom and what people who want Donald Trump to be a dictator do is," Scarborough continued, "and we've seen it, they'll look through the thousands and thousands of the New York Times and Washington Post stories, and then they'll find an article that they didn't get right and then we'll hear about it for weeks. A great example, Putin putting bounties on the heads of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Oh, that's all we heard about. see, this is why you can't trust -- and actually the difference was that one intel agency said, no, not likely that happened. We don't have good information that that actually happened and another I think it was NSA versus the CIA, and may have said, well, there's a moderate chance. We're not exactly sure, we got it from some sources, maybe it happened, maybe it doesn't."

"They will comb through thousands and thousands of stories, they find one they got wrong and go to town, this is why you can't, fake news, fake news, and then I will say it, they turn out bullsh*t every single day," he added. "Lies every single day, misinformation every single day, and they'll go back and find something that somebody, you know, said two years ago, twisted around. Again, it's just pure propaganda. We've got to call it what it is. These are people who want Donald Trump to be a dictator. They hate American democracy, they hate press freedoms, so they're going to attack the mainstream media."

