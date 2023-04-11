Jimmy Kimmel explains how Trump still fails up against Obama

Another holiday has come and gone in which Donald Trump failed to issue a professional message that conveys the right emotion for the moment, according to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel.

Taking to Twitter on Easter, former President Barack Obama posted a message saying, "I want to wish all who celebrate a happy and blessed Easter. With everything going on in the world right now, it's a chance to hug our loved ones tight and give thanks for new beginnings and the blessings we all enjoy."

Trump took a different route, posting an all-caps rant about 90 minutes after Obama posted his message.

"HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE, THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON’T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D., ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS, MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!" Trump said.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Lauren Boebert accused of 'coverup' after son's car accident

On his Monday night episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host concluded, after comparing the two former presidents' Easter greetings, that Trump's message indicates, "his brain is just a bowl of microwave peeps."

Kimmel then mocked Trump with a fake note saying, "I prefer sons of God that weren't captured and crucified." He said the fact that most of the audience believed it was telling.

Instead, Trump's real message was "WORLD WAR III" with no context, Kimmel noted.

Then Kimmel went on to ridicule Trump for not being able to get a date to the UFC fight and having to stoop to Kid Rock.

See a clip below of the segment below or at this link.