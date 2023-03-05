Joe Biden rips Ron DeSantis and bans on Black history during 'Bloody Sunday' speech

Standing at the edge of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama to commemorate "Bloody Sunday," President Joe Biden attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) without even mentioning his name.

Addressing a crowd of Black leaders, Biden talked about the new movement to ban teaching Civil Rights and banning speaking about Black leaders like Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman and censor libraries.

"History matters. I am here as your president. The truth matters. And I understand the other team is trying to hide the truth. No matter how hard some people try, we can't just choose to learn what we want to know, and not what we should know. We should learn everything. The good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation. And everyone should know the truth of Selma," Biden said, referencing the right-wing war claiming teaching Civil Rights makes white children feel guilty.

"Six hundred believers put faith in action to march across that bridge named after the grand dragon of the KKK," he said. "They were on their way to the state capital of Montgomery to claim their fundamental right to vote lain in the bedrock of our Constitution, but stolen by hate and harbored in too many hearts."

Biden continued, remembering that "with unflinching courage, foot soldiers march for justice, marched through the valley of the shadow of death and they feared no evil. The forces of hate can conspire to demise, but they endured. They forced the country to confront the hard truths, and the act to keep the promise of America alive. I was just student up north in the Civil Rights movement. I remember feeling how guilty I was I wasn't here. How could we all be up there and you're going through what you went through? Looking at those — I can still picture, I can still picture the troopers with their buttons and wands and whips."



He went on to quote the infamous words of the Declaration of Independence that proclaimed all men [and women] to be created equal.

See the moment in the video below or at the link here:



