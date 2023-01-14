Several more government documents recovered from Biden home: NYT

According to a report from the New York Times's Charlie Savage, attorneys for President Joe Biden have upped the number of government documents for his eight years as vice president under President Barrack Obama that have been discovered at his Wilmington home from one to six.

The report notes that the increased number comes right after attorneys for the president had just released a statement that said only one had been found.

According to the Times report, "The additional pages, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, were discovered hours after a White House statement on Thursday that cited only one that had turned up in a storage area adjacent to the garage of his Wilmington home. Justice Department employees had gone to retrieve that page, which Mr. Biden’s aides had discovered the night before."

Biden personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, issued a statement on Saturday claiming, "the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the [DOJ's} investigation’s integrity,” are at play which has tied their hands.

The report notes that Bauer contends, "Investigators at the Justice Department could object that identifying witnesses, documents, or events before they completed their inquiry could compromise the information they were gathering. And revealing certain details in public also posed the risk that as more information emerged, earlier statements could prove to be 'incomplete.'"

