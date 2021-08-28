Extremist Republicans pushing lie about Joe Biden falling asleep in meeting with Israeli prime minister
Republican members of Congress were caught pushing disinformation online that President Joe Biden fell asleep during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cited the video in her demand that Biden be removed from office.


Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also pushed the disinformation online.


The only problem, the video was "nonsense" according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who dunked the disinformation.



