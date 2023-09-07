The View’s Alyssa gets booed by the audience after saying Haley and Pence ‘could be strong presidents’

"The View's" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin didn't get a good reception from the Manhattan audience when she celebrated some of the Republican candidates on Thursday.

Speaking about better possibilities, she claimed the GOP could win and be amazing with someone other than Trump.

"They want somebody that feels like turning the page and trying something different," Griffin said.

"Who?" asked Joy Behar.

"I think Nikki Haley or Mike Pence could be a strong president tomorrow," Griffin said.

The audience began to boo.

"Turning, turning," Behar joked.

"I understand. I love you guys. It's a Manhattan audience," Griffin said, before encouraging a new generation of leadership in both parties.

The co-hosts also said that Michelle Obama's adage "when they go low, we go high, is outdated.

Speaking about recent poll numbers from CNN showing President Joe Biden underwater on issues, the women argued it's because he's spent his time in office doing the job and not going on the offensive. Even on the issues where he's been successful, they want the president to fight back.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appears ready to impeach Biden, despite not having any evidence yet of a crime. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) confessed that they don't have the "picture" yet, just the "picture form" – but they're working on it.

"I understand that there are people who specifically feel that they are under the bell jar with the finances," said Behar. "But statistically the economy has gotten better. There are more jobs than we've ever had. Inflation is down. I don't know about gas price, although I'm not sure he's involved with that. But they're mad. The job numbers are very, very good. I mean, last month we had 187,000 jobs. A lot of jobs. And last week he delivered a huge plan to reduce prescription drug costs. Insulin. And the Republican Party votes against that."

Sunny Hostin pointed out that one of the biggest challenges in the economy has been for Black Americans trying to buy a home. The Federal Reserve Chairman has jacked up the interest rates, and the cost of buying a home has become too high for many Americans. The Urban Institute explained, "Black homeowners pay about $250 more per year in interest charges."



Griffin agreed, saying that for the Millennial generation, homeownership isn't something that anyone thinks they can achieve until they're in their 40s. She acknowledged, however, that it isn't Biden's fault after an economic crash in 2007 and the rise in college tuition costs.

"Perception becomes reality," she explained.

Behar said that Biden doesn't even mention Trump's name when he speaks out against GOP policies.

"In 2019, Biden said he counseled Hillary Clinton, don't get into the topic of the 'Access Hollywood' tape. When they go low, we go high. It's time for the Democrats to go low and start talking and trashing the other side," said Behar to audience applause.

"I think that they — when someone goes low, you need to go to the Earth's crust," Hostin agreed. "You need to become small like an ant and you need to meet their energy where their energy is."

It's a similar strategy echoed in 2020 by California Democratic strategist Sean Clegg: “When they go low, we kick ‘em in the nuts."

Behar made a similar comment on HBO after Donald Trump was elected. She debated Van Jones, exclaiming, "F--k your kumbaya! When they go low, we go lower – these people are crazy."





See their full conversation in the video below or at the link here.