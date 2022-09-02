Watch: Biden swats aside Fox News reporter's suggestion that he's threatened by Trump supporters

President Joe Biden swatted away a Fox News reporter's suggestion that he thinks all of Donald Trump's supporters are a threat to democracy.
The president delivered a speech Thursday night in Philadelphia warning of the threat posed by Trump's hardcore "MAGA" base, who refuse to accept the 2020 election results and have carried out acts of violence to keep the former president in power, and Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden whether that applied to all Republican voters.
"Do you consider Trump supporters to be a threat to the country?" Doocy asked during a news conference broadcast by C-SCAPn.
Biden refused to accept his framing, but instead doubled down on his scripted remarks.
RELATED: 'We like a fighter': Philly congressman mops up post-Biden speech MAGA tears
"I do think that anyone who calls for violence and fails to condemn violence when it's used, refuses to acknowledge an election that has been won, systematically change the way you count votes -- that is a threat to democracy," Biden said.
"Everything we stand for rests on the platform of democracy," Biden added. "When people voted for Donald Trump and support him now, they weren't voting for -- attacking the Capitol. They weren't voting for overruling the election, they were voting for a philosophy he put forward. I am not talking about anything other than, it is inappropriate and it is not only happening here, but other parts of the world. We have a failure to recognize and condemn violence when it is used for political purposes, failure to condemn any attempt to manipulate presidential outcomes, failure to acknowledge when elections were won or lost."
Watch video below or at this link.
\u201c.@POTUS: "I don't consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country \u2026 When people voted for Donald Trump, they weren't voting for attacking the Capitol. They weren't voting for overruling an election. They were voting for a philosophy he put forward."\u201d— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1662137838