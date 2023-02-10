Should Biden go on Fox before the Super Bowl? 'The View' hosts ​split on traditional interview​
ABC

The Super Bowl will be broadcast this year on Fox, and "The View" co-hosts debated whether President Joe Biden should take part in the traditional pregame interview with the network's conservative news hosts.

Barack Obama sat down with then-Fox News host Bill O'Reilly before the 2014 game and endured questions about controversies about the Obamacare website, Benghazi and the IRS. "The View" panelists were split over whether Biden should put himself in the same position.

"I don't think he should," said Sunny Hostin. "I know it's tradition. The pregame show, the pre-interview would only get about 20 million viewers, I think he got something like 27.3 [million] for the State of the Union, so people have seen him, they've heard him, and I don't think you normalize the misinformation."

"I have trouble believing he should sit down even with a Shannon Bream or even a Brett Baier because the bottom line is," Hostin added, "they work for a network that puts forth conspiracy theories, they're election deniers. During Tucker Carlson's show on Tuesday, just before the State of the Union address, he calls him a mannequin president who has left the White House. This is just constant and, basically, people are willing, Fox viewers are willing to embrace conspiracy theories around COVID."

Alyssa Farah Griffin disagreed, saying too many Americans existed in echo chambers and rarely heard political voices with differing views.

"A lot of Fox viewers don't even hear about things that Biden might have talked about on other networks," Griffin said. "I think he ran saying he wants to be a president for all Americans, that includes Republicans, he should talk to them. By the way, I've negotiated these interviews for presidents and VPs and VIPs, and you can request certain anchors. Fox has some serious journalists. The journalists can be very good. I would never say he should sit down with Tucker Carlson or a Bill O'Reilly, that would be a disaster."

The View SmartNews