Trump campaign co-chair who heads Florida GOP accused of sexual harassment by male staffer

The chair of the Florida GOP, who served as co-chair of former president Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign in the Sunshine State, is facing allegations of sexual harassment from a male staffer.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, is "meeting with party officials, including counsel Ben Gibson, about a sexual harassment investigation," sources told news site Florida Politics.

"He is also meeting with his Senate staff, sources confirm," the site reported. "One source tells Florida Politics the complaint cannot be corroborated, while another said an investigation is still ongoing."

Helen Aguirre Ferre, executive director of the Florida GOP, said in a statement that the party "has a zero tolerance policy toward harassment of any kind."

"Any complaint RPOF receives regarding harassment towards its employees or members is taken very seriously and thoroughly reviewed in accordance with RPOF internal HR policies and all applicable laws and regulations," Aguirre Ferre said.

Gruters, who reportedly has ambitions of running for Congress, has a wife and three children.

