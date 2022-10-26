Mystery deepens about GOP candidate’s payments from company that doesn’t appear to exist
Joe Kent (campaign photo).

A Donald Trump-endorsed congressional candidate raised new questions about his employer with his explanation for mysterious payments reported to federal authorities.

The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that Washington Republican Joe Kent reported $122,110.36 in income from American Enterprise Solutions on numerous federal filings, but the website was unable to turn up any evidence the company exists, he responded by showing Oregon Public Broadcasting heavily redacted documents indicating that was, in fact, its name, but claimed it previously went by American Enterprise Systems.

“There’s a good chance I screwed it up,” Kent told the PBS and National Public Radio affiliate.

A campaign staffer claimed responsibility for repeatedly filing inaccurate financial disclosure forms, saying the mistake was a "typo" and promising to submit corrected materials House Ethics Committee right away.

Washington D.C. law firm Ambrose Partners, which the Kent campaign said represents the company, issued a statement confirming only that Kent “is employed by a U.S. company” that "does not wish to be identified, only because while their employees are free as individuals to participate in politics, they as a company do not."

Kent, a former Green Beret and CIA operative, said the company was hired by international governments and private companies to analyze telecommunications infrastructure and report on potential upgrades.

The company's address was listed in 2020 as a one-story building in Milford, Delaware, and moved to an office building a year later in Herndon, Virginia, but that company's business license isn't currently active and it failed to pay an annual fee in late August.

