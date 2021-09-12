'Here's the secret that every West Virginian knows': Activist blows the whistle on Joe Manchin in MSNBC interview

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show" with host Jonathan Capehart, the co-chair of WV Can't Wait dropped the hammer on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for blocking a desperately needed stimulus bill that would provide welcome relief to his constituents.

With host Capehart quoting the senator from an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal where he wrote, "I have always said if I can't explain it, I can't vote for it and I can't explain why my Democratic colleagues are rushing to spend $3.5 trillion.," Stephen Smith opened fire on his senator.

"Look, here's the secret that every West Virginian knows: Joe Manchin, the rest our congressional delegation, they do not represent the working people of West Virginia," he accused. "They never have, they never will. That's because, up until now, you don't win high office in West Virginia because you serve the people; you win high office in West Virginia because you serve Exxon, because you serve out-of-state landowners, bankers and corporate lawyers."

"That's who he's checking in with," he continued. "The only language they understand is power, and so the only hope we have on the ground of persuading these establishment politicians is to threaten to replace them. And so that's what we're doing. The threat must be credible, permanent, fearless, and most important, homegrown."

