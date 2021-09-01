Joe Rogan shamed by public health scientist for pushing ivermectin to fans over vaccine after catching COVID

Public health scientist Eric Feigl-Ding on Wednesday shamed podcast host Joe Rogan for continuing to push his fans to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin even as he's said in the past that many of them don't need to get vaccinated.

Feigl-Ding, who is currently a Senior Fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, used Rogan's recently revealed COVID-19 diagnosis to review some of his past statements about the virus.

"Rogan, who was rebuked by federal officials last spring for suggesting that young healthy people don't need vaccinations, now says that he started feeling sick after performing," he wrote on Twitter. "He pushed ivermectin (not proven to work) and for rescheduling his Nashville show, he says 'obviously nothing that I could control' -- ummm, yes you can, Joe Rogan."

Feigl-Ding then made a list of things that Rogan could have done to prevent himself from getting infected, including staying "masked indoors" and "telling people to vaccinate more forcefully."

Rogan explained in a video released Wednesday that he rushed to treat himself with as many drugs as possible after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," he said. "Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone."

