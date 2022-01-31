Morning Joe rains hell on Spotify for 'stupid' plan to protect Joe Rogan

Reacting to a statement from Spotify that they will begin to add a “content advisory” notice to virus-related content in response to the backlash against Joe Rogan's misinformation-laden podcasts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough lashed out at the platform calling their handling of the controversy "stupid."

With legendary artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulling their music from the platform for allowing the popular podcaster to spew falsehoods endangering the public's health -- and fans canceling their accounts -- Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek issued a public letter stating, "We know we have a critical role to play in supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users. In that role, it is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them.”

Although Ek didn't name Rogan, the intent was clear that the company is trying to put out a major fire that is impacting their bottom line while protecting Rogan who signed a multi-million dollar deal with them

After shouting multiple times "This is stupid!" the "Morning Joe" host went on a diatribe against the company for trying to protect Rogan who admitted he doesn't do any research before allowing his guests to spout whatever they want -- often with no pushback.

"Let's separate what Rogan said and Spotify said," he began. "What Spotify said was a total copout. When they go, 'we're going to label any discussion about covid,' no, you don't label any discussion about covid; you label the garbage discussions where people are coming on with conspiracy theories and talking about ivermectin and talking about other things that the medical field, the medical community, disagree with and all of you -- you know, you have a guy on talking, spewing conspiracy theories about the vaccine."

"So for Spotify to say, 'Oh, we're just going to warn everybody if there's ever a discussion on Covid,' that is such a copout by Spotify," he continued.

"I mean I don't listen to the program, I haven't listened to it much, not a regular listener, I will say there is sort of a both sides-ism going on with him [Rogan] where, you know, I will put on this person who is spewing dangerous information and then I will put on somebody who is smart," he continued. "It is also like I'll put on Alex Jones and then I will put somebody on the other side who doesn't say that the parents who got murdered, whose children got murdered at Sandy Hook are not just actors and that wasn't a false flag."

"I was going to say you can't have it both ways but Spotify is allowing him to have it both ways," he later added. "He's an entertainer and he never said he is anything else but an entertainer, he should be free to say what he wants to say. It is Spotify here that really -- they've got to do better."

