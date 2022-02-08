Trump furious with Joe Rogan for apology over using racial slurs: report
Donald Trump criticized embattled Joe Rogan for apologizing for repeatedly using the N-word during his podcasts.

Rogan and his podcast host Spotify have been embroiled in controversy for his spreading of misinformation about the coronavirus, and Trump attacked him for issuing an apology over the weekend after a video emerged showing his repeated use of the racial slur with guests, reported The Hill.

"Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics," Trump said in a statement issued Monday night. "How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened."

"That's not you and it never will be!" Trump added.

Rogan issued his apology after musician India Arie shared a video compiling his frequent use of the N-word and a racist joke comparing a visit to a Black neighborhood to the movie "Planet of the Apes."

"There's nothing I can do to take that back. I wish I could. Obviously, that's not possible," Rogan said. "I certainly wasn't trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism."

