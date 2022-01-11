Gettr is a phony operation: says MAGA darling Joe Rogan

MAGA world rushed to create a number of social platforms as part of an effort to promote a "free speech" atmosphere where the far-right, anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and QAnon will be accepted without fact-checks. But according to podcaster Joe Rogan, one site is a sham.

Started by former Donald Trump campaign aide Jason Miller, Gettr is drawing criticism from Rogan just days after he joined.

“I might be part of the Chinese Communist Party now, I believe,” Rogan joked during The Tim Dillon Show Monday, the Daily Beast said. It was a reference to reports that Gettr is being funded by exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui by exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui.

“Well, the news story is their f*cking amount of people that signed up increased by 1,150 percent or something” because he joined, Rogan said.



“Yeah, you have like 9 million followers on Gettr,” Dillon noted.

"Yeah, it’s not real, though," Rogan countered. “Gettr doesn’t even have 9 million people."

It turns out Gettr brings together Twitter users and Gettr followers to reflect the followers of each account.

"This is where the f*ckery is,” Rogan explained."They take all my Twitter followers... and then they port those over."

"So Gettr is fugazi,” Dillion countered.

"Definitely fugazi," Rogan agreed.

He went on to say that he doesn't know how to leave Gettr. "I don't know how to get off," he explained. "I don't think I can."

Dillon joked that he would have to sit down one-on-one with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“She’s gonna tell me all about what’s in the basement of Comet Pizza,” Rogan mocked, referring to the notorious Pizzagate conspiracy.

According to the rules on GETTR, people have as much "free speech" as they want, unless they want to complain about GETTR. It's unclear whether he violated the rules by attacking the website outside of the platform. However, Miller's team has reached out to Rogan to help with any questions.

Read the full report at the Daily Beast and watch the clip below: