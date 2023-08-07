'A guy with $200 million can’t afford a fact checker?' Joe Rogan battered for spreading Kari Lake lies

Podcaster Joe Rogan was roundly mocked after he used his popular program to push election conspiracies created by losing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

In his column for the Arizona Republic, E.J. Montini called out Rogan – who is known for going down absurd conspiracy rabbit holes – of buying into fledgling Republican Lake's claims that the 2022 election was stolen from her despite numerous court rulings that her complaints are meritless.

Last week he told his listeners, "All that Kari Lake stuff in Arizona they tried to dismiss, it doesn't look like that's invalid. It looks like there's real fraud there. It looks like there's some real shenanigans there. At the very least there were voting machines that weren't working properly. And it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas."

"There's a lot of shenanigans," he continued. "And I think there's coordinated efforts to make sure that certain people get elected. I don't know how far they go, but I know it's not zero."

According to columnist Montini, Rogan should take a tiny portion of his millions and invest in a fact-checker or, at the very least learn how to use Google.

"Joe Rogan has a history of stuff like this," he began before adding, "Actually, you could make the argument that spreading misinformation, conspiracy theories and all manner of weird and malignant fictions is what grew his daily audience to more than 11 million podcast listeners and landed Rogan a $200 million deal from Spotify."

Continuing in that vein, he added, "It would have been soooooo easy to tell the truth about Kari Lake’s BS assertions about the election in Arizona."

As he explained, with just a few clicks Rogan and his producers could have educated themselves on Lake's extensive history of losing court challenges before going down the Arizona election fraud road.

"Actually, Joe, that Kari Lake stuff is being dismissed, in court, because it is invalid," he explained. "She’s down to her last desperate shot at the Arizona Supreme Court. And when that doesn’t go her way she’ll shift from grifting to get money for her legal battle to grifting for what probably will be her U.S. Senate campaign."

After asking, "Are you telling me a guy with $200 million can’t afford to pay a fact checker?" he lectured, "Conspiracy stories sell. We know that now, thanks to Donald Trump. But Rogan already has his $200 million deal. He could have figured out a way to make exposing a grifter be just as entertaining as enabling one."

You can read more here. and watch a clip from Rogan's show below: