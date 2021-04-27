Joe Rogan defies health experts: Don't get vaccinated if you're 'healthy' and 'take care of yourself'
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that controversial Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan is spitting on medical advice, and urging his listeners who are young and "healthy" and not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I think you should get vaccinated if you're vulnerable," said Rogan. "But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I go no. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don't do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should — if you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this."

He added that both his children got the virus and "it was nothing" — despite the fact that it has killed almost 600,000 people in the United States alone, as of the podcast.

Rogan has come under fire on multiple occasions, including when he claimed that "left-wing people" started last year's devastating wildfires in the Western U.S., and interviewing far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Watch below: