‘I’m a moron’: Joe Rogan backs away from advice to young people to not get vaccinated
Twitter

In a new podcast episode released on Thursday, talk show host Joe Rogan backed off his previous suggestion that young, "healthy" people should not be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to Axios.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx person," he said. "I said I believe they're safe and I encourage many people to take them. My parents were vaccinated. I just said that if you're a young, healthy person that you don't need it. Their argument was, you need it for other people ... But that's a different argument. That's a different conversation."

"I'm not a doctor, I'm a f*cking moron," Rogan added. "I'm not a respected source of information, even for me ... But I at least try to be honest about what I'm saying."

Rogan originally came under fire for his comments earlier this week about the vaccines, in which he said, "If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I go no. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don't do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should — if you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this." He also claimed COVID-19 is "nothing" because his children got over it, even though the virus has claimed almost 600,000 American lives as of this week.