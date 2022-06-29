Morning Joe offers profane advice to longtime ‘buddy’ Mark Meadows
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough offered some profane advice to his longtime friend Mark Meadows after devastating testimony from his former White House aide.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Meadows when he was White House chief of staff, told the House select committee that her boss was unwilling to do anything to challenge Donald Trump's efforts to direct a knowingly armed mob toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and she also said he was deeply involved in efforts to overturn the presidential election results.

"Donald Trump knew there were heavily armed rioters that were moving towards his speech," Scarborough said. "He wanted Secret Service to take down the mags, let them enter, and then Donald Trump volunteers and then they can go straight to the Capitol, wanting them to go to the Capitol and not have their weapons taken away. He wanted to go there with them. They talked about going to the House of Representatives, with this mob, and Donald Trump strutting in like Benito Mussolini declaring himself the next president of the United States. It's laid out."

The "Morning Joe" host then offered some unsolicited advice to his friend.

RELATED: 'Off-the-charts bonkers': MSNBC's John Heilemann tries to make sense of 'craziest' testimony ever about a president

"Hey, Mark, I've known you for a long time, buddy, you're in deep sh*t," Scarborough said. "You're in the middle of this conspiracy. You may want to get yourself a really, really good defense attorney. To quote Donald Trump, you may want to get one of those. Oh, wait, here's an idea, Mark. You can do something that you've refused to do for years now. You can show courage and you can tell the truth. Hey, Mark, Donald Trump won't protect you. He will throw you under the bus, he will stab you in the back, he will let you rot in jail. Defend the country or, well, get ready to pay a criminal defense attorney a lot of money."

Watch the video below or at this link.

06 29 2022 06 25 24 www.youtube.com

SmartNews