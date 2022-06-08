'Not serious people': Morning Joe bashes Republicans for saying AR-15s are made to kill varmints
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough lambasted Republican lawmakers on Wednesday for offering ridiculous excuses to justify ownership of powerful AR-15 rifles.

Senate minority whip John Thune (R-SD) this week claimed AR-15 rifles were necessary to kill prairie dogs in his state, and other Republicans offered similar arguments about using military-style weapons to vanquish various varmints, and the "Morning Joe" host ripped them apart.

"It's just really sort of stark to see Republican members of Congress a week or so after little children are blown to pieces with a gun that is so violent, that is so lethal, that a lot of those little children couldn't be recognized," Scarborough said. "We heard the same thing in Sandy Hook. Parents had trouble recognizing their first graders when they went in at the bloody scene because it was a war zone, and you have a senator going, well, people in my state, they like to shoot feral pigs with an AR-15, so just because somebody guns down 19 people, kills 19 little kids basically what he's saying, why shouldn't my constituents still be able to use that gun to shoot a pig or varmints, I guess, varmints, prairie dogs -- give me a break. A prairie dog would disintegrate, and raccoons in Colorado."

"These are not serious people. these are not serious arguments," he added. 'We have children who are still being buried. We know there's going to be another mass shooting coming up. We know that because we've had, what, 240 mass shootings so far this year and we're not even half way through the year, and they're talking about feral pigs and prairie dogs? It's disgraceful."

