Joe Walsh slams 'pathetic' George Santos — then unloads on the GOP
Former Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) tore into Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on CNN Tuesday, accusing him of essentially leaving his district deserted and his constituents with no one to help them because he isn't willing to resign over the mountain of scandals about his fabricated personal biography and campaign finance.

This comes as Santos has announced his plan to step back from his committee assignments until his scandals can be sorted out — a move that, Walsh said, is not adequate at all.

"Congressman, does it hurt the people in his district?" asked anchor Anderson Cooper. "If he is completely just, you know, constantly scuttling about, trying to avoid things and not on any committees. Does he actually do anything? Does he serve his constituents?"

"No, Anderson, that is a great point," said Walsh. "That is the pathetic deal here. That district, for two years, will, in essence, go without a representative. And shame on George Santos for that. Really, Anderson, shame on the entire Republican conference."

While several Republican officials in New York have called on Santos to resign, he continues to have the public confidence of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other members of House leadership, who rely on him to maintain their narrow majority.

"Members of the New York delegation have spoken out against him," added Walsh. "He has lied about everything. The entire conference should call him out. McCarthy should call him out. They won't. I don't think he is running again. I think they cut that deal. He will try his best to be quiet for two years."

