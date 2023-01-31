George Santos says he will recuse himself from congressional committees
George Santos told the Republican Caucus Tuesday that he was willing to step down from committee assignments, Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reported.

Political polls are coming in showing that 78 percent of the voters in Santos' district believe that he should step down, the Siena College results explain.

Sherman found it odd that only after so many headaches would Santos voluntarily step down from the committees when the caucus could have asked him to stand down earlier. Instead, Republicans refused to make any moves, Sherman said.

Santos has faced criticism as information was revealed showing that he lied about his identity, his religion, his family history, his mother, his experience, a possible fundraising scheme, his time wearing drag makeup and a sequined mini-dress, his income, employers, and other financial information. Meanwhile, he's being investigated for a possible crime in Brazil.

