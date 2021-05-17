Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz. (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and other charges after agreeing to cooperate with investigators, and social media users hoped that might spell legal trouble for the lawmaker.

Joel Greenberg entered a guilty plea Monday morning on six charges and agreed to assist prosecutors in other cases, including an investigation against Gaetz -- one of the most polarizing figures in politics.