Rep. Matt Gaetz. (Photo: Gage Skidmore)
An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and other charges after agreeing to cooperate with investigators, and social media users hoped that might spell legal trouble for the lawmaker.
Joel Greenberg entered a guilty plea Monday morning on six charges and agreed to assist prosecutors in other cases, including an investigation against Gaetz -- one of the most polarizing figures in politics.
Matt Gaetz is about to go through some things.— finely GET VACCINATED ✍️ (@finely GET VACCINATED ✍️)1621264655.0
@KaivanShroff So how long now until Matt Gaetz is arrested? #MattGaetzIsGoingToPrison— • Bull • (@• Bull •)1621264886.0
There’s no way Greenberg would get this deal if he wasn’t bringing Gaetz down with him. https://t.co/EmpNeHd1v9— John T (@John T)1621264628.0
I wonder if Gaetz’ll have the same smile on his face when he goes up the river for statutory rape https://t.co/fMUf9Dd5qV— Gary Michael Shephard (@Gary Michael Shephard)1621264649.0
@TheRickWilson All I want from Matt Gaetz is that I get to see that "Jim Bakker" moment with the handcuffs and the Crying lol— Jerry Beaudoin (@Jerry Beaudoin)1621264653.0
@JudiciaryGOP So Liz cheney get censured for voting to impeach former guy but Matt Gaetz can have a sexual relation… https://t.co/56rL5bvopN— DIALLO PHILIPO (@DIALLO PHILIPO)1621264885.0
@funder Let's get ready to roll (on Gaetz).— District 9 (@District 9)1621264882.0
👇👇Let’s hope Gaetz pays the price. https://t.co/LDLYDdEwtO— CeCe (@CeCe)1621264877.0
@kylegriffin1 Golly, I hope this doesn't interrupt Matt Gaetz's current tour. We would all just hate to see him get… https://t.co/m3Feog2KH4— Michael (@Michael)1621264874.0
how it started how it’s going https://t.co/TkYXM0CTC0— KTYGraphics cartoonist🇺🇸✍🏻 (@KTYGraphics cartoonist🇺🇸✍🏻)1621264119.0