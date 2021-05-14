Matt Gaetz wingman will plead guilty to six charges -- including sex trafficking: report
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel in September 2019. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Joel Greenberg, a longtime associate of scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), will reportedly plead guilty to six felony charges on Monday, including sex trafficking.

A source tells Business Insider that Greenberg will plead guilty to sex trafficking, wire fraud, identity theft, and other offenses as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Greenberg over the last year has been hit with 33 different criminal charges, so pleading guilty to only six will almost certainly reduce the time he'll have to spend in prison.

The question then becomes whether Greenberg will cooperate in a prosecution of Gaetz, whom Greenberg personally implicated in paying for sex from a girl who at the time was just 17 years old.

Gaetz over the last two months has been inundated with reports of scandalous behavior.

Among other things, reports have emerged that Gaetz allegedly shared nude photos and videos of women he slept with to impress his colleagues in Congress; that investigators have uncovered ties between Gaetz and a fake ID scheme; and even for potentially paying for sex with women using the Apple Pay mobile payment platform.

Gaetz, however, has denied any wrongdoing.