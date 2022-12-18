Turning Point USA speaker: 'Blacks have become the cheap prostitutes of the Democratic Party'

Pastor John Amanchukwu accused Black voters who support the Democratic Party of being "cheap prostitutes."

At a Turning Point USA conference on Sunday, Amanchukwu told a "biblical justice" panel that politics had infected the Black church.

"Blacks have become the cheap prostitutes of the Democratic Party," Amanchukwu said to applause. "They screw us and they barely pay us and we keep coming back for more."

"I'm coming to fight today," he added. "They want to keep us on the proverbial liberal plantation. They demonize truth and they find creative ways to keep us in the dark and out of the way of knowledge."

READ MORE: Trump's 'mountainous legal bills' behind his latest 'nonsense': columnist

Amanchukwu called for "repentance" in the United States.

"And when we watched and saw how Gen-Z cast their support this year, we need revival in America," he said. "I'm not trying to turn America red or blue. I just want to turn it back to God."

Watch the video below from Turning Point USA.