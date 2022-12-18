Trump's 'mountainous legal bills' behind his latest 'nonsense': columnist
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

During a panel discussion on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," Boston Globe columnist Renée Graham pointed out that Donald Trump is running out of schemes to shake down his followers for cash to pay for his legal bills.

As the rest of the panel ridiculed and expressed disgust with the former president for hawking digital trading cards for $99 dollars each, Graham noted that the former president is being buried in legal fees due to a flood of criminal investigations and civil lawsuits.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, she told him the former president can't simply ask his fans to pay his bills which is why "the grift never ends."

"The moment I heard about the NFT thing, and $99, I kept thinking, the man is raising money basically, this is a shadow legal defense fund," host Capehart prompted. "He has got all these investigations, he has to pay for these lawyers -- or is supposed to pay them, whether or not he pays them is another thing but it shouldn't. Am I wrong to be thinking that this is not just a grift, this is a grift to raise money to help him pay his legal bills?"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'The end is near for Donald Trump' with criminal referrals and bankruptcy looming: former GOP lawmaker

"Oh, there is no doubt about it, there is a pattern here," Graham replied. "This is what Trump does. He is raising this money to use for himself if nothing else, but to pay off the mountainous legal bills he keeps amassing because he keeps doing corrupt, criminal things."

"So, when worse comes to worse, he can't ask his followers, 'send me money,'" she explained. "So he comes to put on some nonsense, 'Oh I need this or that, here is something I am giving you.' But at the end of the day, as Tara [Setmayer] said, it's always about the grift -- the grift never ends."

Watch below or at the link.

MSNBC 12 18 2022 11 50 02 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews Video