'John Bolton? I'm out': Morning Joe infuriates viewers by hosting 'Trump enabler'
MSNBC' "Morning Joe" featured John Bolton as a foreign policy expert, and viewers were outraged.

Donald Trump's former national security adviser published an op-ed over the weekend urging President Joe Biden to develop a strategy for dealing with Belarus ahead of his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in two weeks, and co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski hosted Bolton to discuss his ideas on the situation.

Many viewers were shocked and disgusted by the appearance, recalling Bolton's refusal to testify against Trump in his first impeachment trial but publishing a book later that confirmed some of the most serious allegations against the former president.