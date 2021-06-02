'John Bolton? I'm out': Morning Joe infuriates viewers by hosting 'Trump enabler'

US National Security Advisor John Bolton will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, followed by talks with his Israeli and Russian counterparts AFP/File
MSNBC' "Morning Joe" featured John Bolton as a foreign policy expert, and viewers were outraged.
Donald Trump's former national security adviser published an op-ed over the weekend urging President Joe Biden to develop a strategy for dealing with Belarus ahead of his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in two weeks, and co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski hosted Bolton to discuss his ideas on the situation.
Many viewers were shocked and disgusted by the appearance, recalling Bolton's refusal to testify against Trump in his first impeachment trial but publishing a book later that confirmed some of the most serious allegations against the former president.
just changed the channel don't know if I'm ever watching this hot mess again Bolton really 🖕🏻 https://t.co/CN1wuQ9wSa— lifes a beach (@lifes a beach) 1622633474.0
@Morning_Joe that click was me, changing the channel, when you put Bolton on air this morning. Don't help him re-legitimize himself.— Bobby X (@Bobby X) 1622632679.0
#MorningJoe. I had high hopes for the return of the studio panel, but it just gives Joe more people to interrupt a… https://t.co/W05QnbgP2v— Courtney Rhorer (@Courtney Rhorer) 1622632757.0
One person this viewer has no interest in hearing from, unless it's under oath, is John Bolton. I will not normalize him. #MorningJoe— Marquita Carr (@Marquita Carr) 1622632655.0
Hey @Morning_Joe don't give that #chickenhawk John Bolton any airtime. He has nothing to offer.— Scott Huffman #Vaccinated (@Scott Huffman #Vaccinated) 1622632587.0
@Morning_Joe John Bolton refused to testify during impeachment about the actions of his savior. I don't give a fly… https://t.co/DdHFDmeKeB— Chris Hutcheson (@Chris Hutcheson) 1622632583.0
@Morning_Joe This john bolton? Hard pass.... https://t.co/BaRQwsbd4Z— Selina Grissom (@Selina Grissom) 1622633382.0
@Morning_Joe are you telling me that John Bolton was *the only* national security expert that you could find to spe… https://t.co/skvkuKJCZG— Gray flannel man 🍸 (@Gray flannel man 🍸) 1622632701.0
Seems so wrong to have John Bolton on @JoeNBC after @brhodes— rosemary baldacci (@rosemary baldacci) 1622632818.0
Former Ambassador John #Bolton, aka Trump’s NSA was IN THE ROOM WHEN IT HAPPENED!! Instead of protecting America… https://t.co/zNbfpUWViW— Gina (@Gina) 1622633104.0
John Bolton is trending. Whatever. He's spent almost the last 40 years struggling under 4 different presidents to g… https://t.co/ZjjAYfhAqa— Jim B in your area (@Jim B in your area) 1622634781.0
trump enabler john bolton crapping on Obama policy... nope... #morningjoe https://t.co/icRgwKc8An— Deja M. Burt (@Deja M. Burt) 1622632950.0