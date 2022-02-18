Durham's investigation is going to be a 'disappointment to Trump': ABC's Jonathan Karl

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday, ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl reported that Donald Trump seems to be placing his hopes that special counsel John Durham's final report investigating Hillary Clinton's campaign will save his political career and that the former president will likely be sorely disappointed.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, who pointed out that Durham has been forced to push back against conservatives who have purposefully misrepresented in his latest briefing, with Scarborough advising the former Justice Department official to get a "third-grader" to write a clearer brief next time, Karl said it was "curious" why Durham has come up with nothing in three years.

"It's a real riddle," Karl claimed after being prompted by the MSNBC host. "I think if Durham had intended to be playing some kind of role to aid Trump here, a political role if he was not thinking of being a political prosecutor, he would have done something before the election. He didn't. It doesn't seem like he is too prone to political influence on either side."

"The last filing, though, was particularly odd because if he had been trying to hide it, he probably couldn't have done much of a better job," he continued. "There was a side pleading whether or not a lawyer had a conflict of interest he was trying to wave a big banner: 'Ha-ha, there was spying going on.' Now he has a subsequent filing comes out, it suggests it has been misinterpreted in the press and it wasn't an effort to gin up anything politically."

READ: 'Huge scam’: Former aide says $375K in donor money being used to rent unused office in Trump Tower

"It's so strange," he explained. "You remember when it first got started he was running around Italy with Attorney General [Bill] Barr, which seemed to be chasing a conspiracy theory about the origins of the investigation. Nothing seems to have come from that, but he does seem to be chasing down absolutely everything. But I've got to believe that when he finally concludes his work -- and by the way, we don't know what he's going do when he concludes his work, is there going to be a report? There is no suggestion of exactly what the end game here is."

"I imagine, despite what happened over the past week, it will be a disappointment to Trump and his allies," he concluded.

Watch below: