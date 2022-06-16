'Just insane’: George Conway calls for Trump lawyer to be ‘disbarred and prosecuted’ after new revelations

Reacting to recent news reports suggesting that Trump lawyer John Eastman may have had a back channel of communication to the Supreme Court as he worked to invalidate the 2020 election results, Washington Post contributor George Conway said on CNN that the attorney should be "disbarred" and "prosecuted."

Conway went on to say that he thinks Eastman "was just blowing smoke in some of these emails" since all avenues to get the Supreme Court to consider bogus voter fraud claims had been exhausted, but the content of the emails, where Eastman allegedly suggested that violence in the streets would convince SCOTUS to see things Trump's way was "appalling."



In regards to the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Ginni Thomas to testify, Conway said that "it was headed this way."

"The fact that she chose to involve herself in this appalling attempt to overturn an election was deeply problematic for her husband, deeply problematic for the Supreme Court ... it just raises too many questions that deserve answers."

During the latest Jan. 6 hearing, a retired federal judge testified Thursday that Trump's demand for Mike Pence to reject the results of the 2020 US election would have triggered a "revolution" had the vice president obeyed.

J Michael Luttig had advised Pence that his role in overseeing Congress's ratification of the 2020 election on January 6 last year was purely ceremonial -- rejecting Eastman's theory that Pence had the power to unilaterally overturn Joe Biden's victory.

Luttig, a renowned conservative legal scholar, told a hearing of the congressional committee investigating the 2021 US Capitol assault that had Pence gone along with the plot, it would have triggered a "what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis in America."

The jurist outlined how close he believed democracy came to collapsing as he appeared at the committee's third June hearing, which focused on the pressure campaign mounted by Trump against Pence to help the defeated Republican leader cling to power.

"There was no basis in the constitution or the laws of the United States at all for the theory espoused by Mr Eastman. At all. None," Luttig said.

