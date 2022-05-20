'Coup memo' author threw Trump under the bus in new court filing: Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday said that efforts by lawyer John Eastman to protect himself further implicated Donald Trump as the ringleader of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

"John Eastman, the attorney who architected Donald Trump’s last-ditch legal strategy to overturn the 2020 election, revealed Friday that he routinely communicated with Trump either directly or via 'six conduits' during the chaotic weeks that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol," Politico reported Friday. "In a late-night court filing urging a federal judge to maintain the confidentiality of his work for Trump, Eastman provided the clearest insight yet into the blizzard of communications between Trump, his top aides, his campaign lawyers and the army of outside attorneys who were working to help reverse the outcome in a handful of states won by Joe Biden."

Eastman is seeking to convince U.S. District Court Judge David Carter to shield his conversations from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Eastman says he received “two hand-written notes from former President Trump about information that he thought might be useful for the anticipated litigation.”

Wallace described how she perceived the dynamics.

She said Eastman, "who from the outside, it looks like he's trying to strengthen attorney-client privilege claims, but in doing so, he seems to either wittingly or unwittingly be throwing Donald Trump under the bus as the architect of the coup. He's alleging that, I guess, everything he did was in direct consultation with and after conversations and handwritten notes from Donald Trump."

"How does the 1/6 committee view those revelations?" she asked New York Times reporter Luke Broadwater.

"Yeah, it's really a fascinating court filing from John Eastman, where he says that he spoke directly to President Trump as they were coming up with some of these legal theories to try to overturn the election," he replied.

"Now, we know Donald Trump called John Eastman into the Oval Office and the two of them together attempted to pressure Mike Pence and then later Mike Pence's attorney, lead attorney, to go along with the plan to overturn the election throughout legitimate votes or delay the certification of the votes to give state legislatures the chance to install pro-Trump electors and put Donald Trump in office for a second term," he explained.

"But yeah, I mean, he directly names Donald Trump here as being one of the people who directed this plan and came up with it, and you know, I do think this is a fascinating revelation," Broadwater noted.

